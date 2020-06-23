Canada captain Christine Sinclair one of 14 Canadians at NWSL Challenge Cup

Canadian soccer player Christine Sinclair smiles during a media availability in Vancouver on February 11, 2020. Christine Sinclair leads the list of 14 Canadians on official rosters for the eight-team NWSL Challenge Cup, which kicks off Saturday in Utah. The NWSL season was originally slated to start April 18 but has been on hold due to the global pandemic. Still it is the first North American pro league out of the blocks, despite the loss of one team on the eve of the tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward