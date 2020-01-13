TORONTO - Canadian youth international Jacen Russell-Rowe is headed to the University of Maryland.
The 17-year-old from Brampton, Ont., a member of the Toronto FC academy, scored both of Canada's goals at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil last October.
"Jacen is a proven goal-scorer and link-up target player," Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski said in a statement. "He has a real nose for the goal and a skill set that enables him to score in a variety of ways. With both the Toronto FC academy and the Canadian U-17 national team, he has proven himself to be one of the top young strikers in North America and I can't wait to integrate him into our team for 2020."
Russell-Rowe was 14 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program in 2016 at an identification camp. He was a nominee for Canadian Youth International Player of the Year in 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.