TORONTO - Canadian youth international Jacen Russell-Rowe is headed to the University of Maryland.

The 17-year-old from Brampton, Ont., a member of the Toronto FC academy, scored both of Canada's goals at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil last October.

"Jacen is a proven goal-scorer and link-up target player," Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski said in a statement. "He has a real nose for the goal and a skill set that enables him to score in a variety of ways. With both the Toronto FC academy and the Canadian U-17 national team, he has proven himself to be one of the top young strikers in North America and I can't wait to integrate him into our team for 2020."

Russell-Rowe was 14 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program in 2016 at an identification camp. He was a nominee for Canadian Youth International Player of the Year in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.

