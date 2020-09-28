Blue Jays to start Shoemaker in Game 1 against Rays, Ryu on tap in Game 2

Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, in Boston on August 9, 2020. The Toronto Blue Jays will send Matt Shoemaker to the mound for Game 1 of their wild-card series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Blake Snell will start for Tampa Bay in the opener of the best-of-three series on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer