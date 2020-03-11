CFL announces its 2020 Touchdown Atlantic game in Halifax has been sold out

Anthony LeBlanc, Founding Partner, Schooners Sports and Entertainment, Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner, Canadian football League, and Greg Turner, Councillor-at-Large and Deputy Mayor, City of Moncton pose for a photo at a press conference in Moncton, N.B., on Friday, March 29, 2019. The CFL's 2020 edition of Touchdown Atlantic is a sellout, with the first 10,000 tickets to the contest having been sold. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward