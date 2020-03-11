CFL announces its 2020 Touchdown Atlantic game in Halifax has been sold out

Anthony LeBlanc, Founding Partner, Schooners Sports and Entertainment, Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner, Canadian football League, and Greg Turner, Councillor-at-Large and Deputy Mayor, City of Moncton pose for a photo at a press conference in Moncton, N.B., on Friday, March 29, 2019. The CFL's 2020 edition of Touchdown Atlantic is a sellout, with the first 10,000 tickets to the contest having been sold. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

TORONTO - The CFL's 2020 edition of Touchdown Atlantic is a sellout, with all 10,000 tickets currently available purchased.

The CFL made the announcement Wednesday, a day after tickets to the July 25 game in Halifax between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders were made available to public.

Now, the CFL is looking at ways to possibly boost capacity for the contest at Huskies Stadium in.

When the CFL unveiled the game in January, it announced capacity at Huskies Stadium would increase from 4,000 to 10,000.

This will be the first regular-season game played at Saint Mary's. the CFL held an exhibition contest there in 2005.

The previous four Touchdown Atlantic games were held in Moncton, N.B.

Last year, the Montreal Alouettes defeated Toronto 28-22 before 10,126 spectators at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.

