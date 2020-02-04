Tuesday's Games
NHL
Colorado 6 Buffalo 1
Washington 4 Los Angeles 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 Dallas 3 (OT)
Tampa Bay 4 Vegas 2
Boston 4 Vancouver 0
Columbus 1 Florida 0 (OT)
Montreal 5 New Jersey 4 (SO)
Anaheim 3 Ottawa 2 (SO)
St. Louis 6 Carolina 3
Nashville 2 Winnipeg 1 (OT)
Minnesota 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
San Jose 3 Calgary 1
Arizona 3 Edmonton 0
---
AHL
Belleville 3 Toronto 1
Rockford 5 Texas 2
---
NBA
Milwaukee 120 New Orleans 108
Houston 125 Charlotte 110
Denver 127 Portland 99
L.A. Lakers 129 San Antonio 102
---
