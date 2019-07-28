Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 9

Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 6

L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Seattle 3, Detroit 2, (10 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6

National League

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Miami 5, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 11, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 11, Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

Interleague

Houston 6, St. Louis 2

