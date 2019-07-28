Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 9
Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 6
L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 6, Texas 5
Seattle 3, Detroit 2, (10 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6
National League
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
Miami 5, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 11, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 11, Milwaukee 4
San Francisco 7, San Diego 6
Interleague
Houston 6, St. Louis 2
---
