Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson will look to run her UFC win streak to three fights Oct. 18 in Boston when she takes on American Maycee (The Future) Barber on a televised UFC card.
Barber (7-0-0) is ranked 12th among UFC 125-pound contenders. She has won both her UFC bouts to date.
Robertson, a 24-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who trains at American Top Team in Florida, is coming off an impressive second-round TKO over Brazilian grappler Sarah Frota at UFC 240 last month in Edmonton.
Robertson (7-3-0) took Frota down in both the first and second rounds, carving her face open with an elbow before winning by TKO at 4:13 of the second round. The win improved her UFC record to 5-1-0.
The main event of the TD Garden card sees former middleweight champion Chris Weidman move up to light-heavyweight to face unbeaten 205-pound contender Dominick Reyes.
