SURREY, B.C. - Canada's women's team improved to 2-0 at the Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier when Argentina forfeited their game Monday.
Canada opened the tournament on home soil Sunday by routing Cuba 17-0 in a game that lasted just three innings.
At No. 3 in the world, Canada is the top-ranked team at the regional Olympic qualifier and is in Group A with Puerto Rico (4), Cuba (17), Guatemala (18), Argentina (25) and Bahamas (39).
The top two teams at the tournament will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.
No. 5 Mexico, No. 14 Brazil and No. 16 Venezuela lead Group B at 2-0. The other teams are the Dominican Republic (19), Peru (20) and the British Virgin Islands (57).
Canada plays Guatemala on Tuesday.
Softball is being included in the Olympic program for the first time since 2008, when Canada finished fourth in Beijing. The sport has already been nixed from the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
