Sens offer use of CTC, other facilities to Ontario government amid pandemic

Home rink of the Ottawa Senators the "Canadian Tire Centre" is pictured in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The Ottawa Senators have offered use of the Canadian Tire Centre, the building's nine adjacent parking lots, and three other community arenas affiliated with the team to the Ontario government for temporary use during the COVID-19 pandemic. A team spokesperson said Friday that Senators owner Eugene Melnyk approached the province this week and is awaiting a reply. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick