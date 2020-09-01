Tuesday's Games
NHL
Eastern Conference Semifinal at Toronto
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
(Islanders lead series 3-2)
Western Conference Semifinal at Edmonton
Vancouver 2 Vegas 1
(Golden Knights lead series 3-2)
---
NBA
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Boston 102 Toronto 99
(Celtics lead series 2-0)
Western Conference Quarterfinal
Denver 80 Utah 78
(Nuggets win series 4-3)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 10 Kansas City 1
Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 6 Houston 5 (10 innings)
National League
St. Louis 16 Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 6 Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 7 (11 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 6 Arizona 3
San Francisco 23 Colorado 5
Interleague
Miami 3 Toronto 2
Baltimore 9 N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10 Boston 3
Detroit 12 Milwaukee 1
---
MLS
Montreal 1 Toronto FC 0
---