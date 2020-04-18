Pagenaud beats Penske teammates to win another virtual race

FILE - In this May 11, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, celebrates after winning the Indy GP IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Pagenaud has won IndyCar’s virtual race at Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. It is Pagenaud’s second consecutive win in the virtual racing series and third for a Team Penske driver in the four races that have been staged since sports was shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)