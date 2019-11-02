Saturday's Games
CFL
Saskatchewan 23 Edmonton 13
Hamilton 21 Toronto 18
Calgary 21 B.C. 16
---
NHL
Edmonton 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 2 Nashville 1
N.Y. Islanders 1 Buffalo 0
Boston 5 Ottawa 2
Florida 4 Detroit 0
Calgary 3 Columbus 0
Dallas 4 Montreal 1
New Jersey 5 Carolina 3
Toronto 4 Philadelphia 3 (SO)
St. Louis 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)
Arizona 3 Colorado 0
Winnipeg 4 Vegas 3 (OT)
Vancouver 5 San Jose 2
Los Angeles 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Laval 6 Toronto 5 (SO)
Manitoba 5 Grand Rapids 3
Belleville 5 Hartford 4 (SO)
Hershey 5 Providence 3
Lehigh Valley 3 Bridgeport 2
Milwaukee 5 Chicago 2
Rochester 6 Utica 0
Rockford 3 Iowa 2 (OT)
Syracuse 3 Binghamton 2
Springfield 4 WB/Scranton 3 (SO)
San Antonio 8 Texas 2
Bakersfield 4 Ontario 1
Tucson 4 Stockton 3 (OT)
San Diego 5 Colorado 2
---
NBA
Oklahoma City 115 New Orleans 104
Denver 91 Orlando 87
Detroit 113 Brooklyn 109
Milwaukee 115 Toronto 105
Minnesota 131 Washington 109
Phoenix 114 Memphis 105
Charlotte 93 Golden State 87
Philadelphia 129 Portland 128
---
