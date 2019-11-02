Saturday's Games

CFL

Saskatchewan 23 Edmonton 13

Hamilton 21 Toronto 18

Calgary 21 B.C. 16

---

NHL

Edmonton 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 2 Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders 1 Buffalo 0

Boston 5 Ottawa 2

Florida 4 Detroit 0

Calgary 3 Columbus 0

Dallas 4 Montreal 1

New Jersey 5 Carolina 3

Toronto 4 Philadelphia 3 (SO)

St. Louis 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)

Arizona 3 Colorado 0

Winnipeg 4 Vegas 3 (OT)

Vancouver 5 San Jose 2

Los Angeles 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

---

AHL

Laval 6 Toronto 5 (SO)

Manitoba 5 Grand Rapids 3

Belleville 5 Hartford 4 (SO)

Hershey 5 Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 3 Bridgeport 2

Milwaukee 5 Chicago 2

Rochester 6 Utica 0

Rockford 3 Iowa 2 (OT)

Syracuse 3 Binghamton 2

Springfield 4 WB/Scranton 3 (SO)

San Antonio 8 Texas 2

Bakersfield 4 Ontario 1

Tucson 4 Stockton 3 (OT)

San Diego 5 Colorado 2

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 115 New Orleans 104

Denver 91 Orlando 87

Detroit 113 Brooklyn 109

Milwaukee 115 Toronto 105

Minnesota 131 Washington 109

Phoenix 114 Memphis 105

Charlotte 93 Golden State 87

Philadelphia 129 Portland 128

---

