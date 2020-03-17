UFC lightweight John Makdessi forced to ponder Brazil loss in self-isolation

John (The Bull) Makdessi yells at Abel Trujillo after their preliminary lightweight bout at the UFC Fight Night - Lawler vs Dos Anjos event in Winnipeg on Saturday, December 16, 2017. After losing a fight Saturday some 7,300 kilometres away before an empty arena in Brasilia, UFC lightweight Makdessi is back home in Montreal - in self-isolation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods