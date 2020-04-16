Tokyo Olympics could cut 'extras' in face of soaring costs

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori, left, and CEO Toshiro Muto, right, attend teleconference with International Olympic Committee member John Coates, who heads the inspection team for Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo Thursday, April 16, 2020. Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC said Thursday they will cut some of the extras out of next year’s postponed games, an attempt to limit what is expected to be billions of dollars in added expenses.(Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)