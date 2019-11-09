Alouettes starter Adams Jr. not fazed about starting first CFL playoff game

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., throws a pass during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Montreal on October 18, 2019. It's the latest in a season of firsts for Adams Jr., but something he's embracing. Adams will start his first CFL playoff game Sunday when Montreal (10-8) hosts the Edmonton Eskimos (8-10) in the East Division semifinal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes