'New football journey': Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is embarking on a “new football journey.” The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced his decision Friday, March 20, 2020, in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)