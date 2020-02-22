Canada wins opener against El Salvador at CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Kaila Novak of Canada, left, fights for the ball with Ximena Rios of Mexico during a 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Second-half goals by captain Tanya Boychuk and Novak lifted Canada to a 2-0 win over El Salvador in its opening match Saturday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matilde Campodonico