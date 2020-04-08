Hockey equipment manufacturer CCM and its players donate half a million masks

Edmonton Oilers centreConnor McDavid reaches for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. CCM has joined the list of hockey equipment manufacturers contributing supplies to front-line health care workers in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Montreal company and its player endorsee roster that includes McDavid and Sidney Crosby will donate 500,000 surgical masks, the company said Wednesday in a statement.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Humphrey