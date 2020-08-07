Ottawa Aces add twin brothers Jay and Ted Chapelhow to rugby league roster

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Aces have signed twin props Ted and James (Jay) Chapelhow.
The 24-year-old brothers join the fledgling rugby league team from their hometown Widnes Vikings. Both had loan spells at Whitehaven with Ted also spending time with Bradford and North Wales.
"To be able to sign players of James and Ted Chapelhow's calibre shows everyone how appealing our project is," Ottawa coach Laurent Frayssinous said in a statement. "They will add size, power and strength in the middle of the park for us. They are great people as well, and I can't wait to start working with them."
Ted stands six foot four and weighs 231 pounds while Jay is 6-1 and 244 pound.
Both brothers are graduates of the Widnes academy. Ted has won two caps for England's under-18 side.
They join French international halfback Louis Jouffret, scrum half Tom Gilmore and Welsh international hooker Matty Fozard on the Ottawa roster.
The Aces are scheduled to begin play next season in League 1, the third tier of English rugby league.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020.