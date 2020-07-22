Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment plans for next step of sports reopening

Michael Friisdahl, president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, poses in Toronto's Maple Leaf Square on October 13, 2016. Toronto FC is back in action. The Raptors and Maple Leafs are gearing up for their return to play. But today there are still more questions than answers as Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment looks to the future. It's all about planning for the new normal, rather than waiting for normal to return. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young