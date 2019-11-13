Facing former team in West Division final gives Bombers QB Collaros more motivation

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros looks for a receiver during CFL West Semifinal football action agaiinst thhe Calgary Stampeders in Calgary on November 10, 2019. If Zach Collaros needed any more motivation to prove his career is back on track, the quarterback will get it Sunday when he leads the Blue Bombers against the team that dumped him earlier this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh