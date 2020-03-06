Canadian featherweight Gavin (Guv'nor) Tucker added to UFC card in Lincoln

Gavin Tucker celebrates the win over Seungwoo Choi during UFC 240, in Edmonton on July 27, 2019. Canadian featherweight Gavin (Guv'nor) Tucker will face American Billy Quarantillo at a UFC Fight Night card April 25 in Lincoln, Neb. The main event at the Pinnacle Bank Arena pits Anthony Smith, ranked third among light-heavyweight contenders, against No. 9 Glover Teixeira. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson