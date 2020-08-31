Toronto Blue Jays acquire veteran left-hander Robbie Ray from Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Phoenix. The Toronto Blue Jays have added depth to their pitching staff, acquiring left-hander Robbie Ray from the Arizona Diamondbacks before Monday's trade deadline. Toronto also gets cash considerations in the deal. The Diamondbacks pick up lefty Travis Bergen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt York