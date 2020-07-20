Jack McIlhargey remembered as one of most 'respected and loved' Canucks

Vancouver Canucks assistant coach Jack McIlhargey, top, keeps an eye on play as Canucks Mattias Ohlund, left, and Nolan Baumgartner watch the final seconds of NHL playoff action against the Minnesota Wild, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, May 8, 2003. The Canucks confirmed McIlhargey's death on Monday. The Edmonton native was 68. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Lam