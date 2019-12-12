Thursday's Games
NFL
Baltimore 42 N.Y. Jets 21
---
NHL
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
Buffalo 4 Nashville 3
N.Y. Islanders 3 Florida 1
Pittsburgh 1 Columbus 0 (OT)
Detroit 5 Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4 Vegas 2
Minnesota 6 Edmonton 5
Calgary 4 Toronto 2
Chicago 5 Arizona 2
Los Angeles 2 Anaheim 1
Vancouver 1 Carolina 0 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 6 San Jose 3
---
NBA
Philadelphia 115 Boston 109
Cleveland 117 San Antonio 109
Dallas 122 Detroit 111
Denver 114 Portland 99
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.