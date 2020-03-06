Toronto FC happy to be back at BMO Field after extended stay in California

San Jose Earthquakes' Carlos Fierro (21) battles for the ball with Toronto FC's Auro Jr.(26) during the second half on an MLS soccer game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. After conceding a late goal in a 2-2- tie in San Jose, Toronto FC returns to BMO Field for its home opener Saturday against New York City FC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jed Jacobsohn