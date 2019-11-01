Friday's Games

CFL

Montreal 42 Ottawa 32

---

NHL

N.Y. Islanders 5 Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)

Washington 6 Buffalo 1

Carolina 7 Detroit 3

St. Louis 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Dallas 2 Colorado 1

Anaheim 2 Vancouver 1 (OT)

Winnipeg 3 San Jose 2

---

AHL

Cleveland 2 Charlotte 1 (OT)

Toronto 7 Belleville 4

Providence 2 Utica 0

Syracuse 5 Bridgeport 1

W-B/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)

Springfield 8 Hershey 1

Rochester 4 Binghamton 2

Laval 2 Hartford 1 (SO)

San Antonio 4 Texas 2

Iowa 1 Milwaukee 0

Stockton 3 San Jose 2 (SO)

Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2 (OT)

San Diego 5 Colorado 4

---

NBA

Brooklyn 123 Houston 116

Indiana 102 Cleveland 95

Milwaukee 123 Orlando 91

Boston 104 New York 102

Chicago 112 Detroit 106

L.A. Lakers 119 Dallas 110 (OT)

Sacramento 102 Utah 101

San Antonio 127 Golden State 110

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.