Friday's Games
CFL
Montreal 42 Ottawa 32
---
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 5 Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)
Washington 6 Buffalo 1
Carolina 7 Detroit 3
St. Louis 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
Dallas 2 Colorado 1
Anaheim 2 Vancouver 1 (OT)
Winnipeg 3 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Cleveland 2 Charlotte 1 (OT)
Toronto 7 Belleville 4
Providence 2 Utica 0
Syracuse 5 Bridgeport 1
W-B/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)
Springfield 8 Hershey 1
Rochester 4 Binghamton 2
Laval 2 Hartford 1 (SO)
San Antonio 4 Texas 2
Iowa 1 Milwaukee 0
Stockton 3 San Jose 2 (SO)
Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2 (OT)
San Diego 5 Colorado 4
---
NBA
Brooklyn 123 Houston 116
Indiana 102 Cleveland 95
Milwaukee 123 Orlando 91
Boston 104 New York 102
Chicago 112 Detroit 106
L.A. Lakers 119 Dallas 110 (OT)
Sacramento 102 Utah 101
San Antonio 127 Golden State 110
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.