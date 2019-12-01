LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - Matthias Mayer of Austria won the season-opening World Cup Super-G on Sunday.
The reigning Olympic champion in the discipline posted a time of one minute 31.40 seconds on the Lake Louise course.
Dominik Paris of Italy was second, a day after also finishing second in the downhill. Paris cross the finish line 0.40 seconds behind Mayer.
A tie for third for a second straight day included Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland and Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in 1:31.89.
The women open their downhill season at Lake Louise with races Friday and Saturday followed by a super-G on Sunday.
The men head to Beaver Creek, Colo., for downhill, super-G and giant slalom races starting Friday.
