LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - Matthias Mayer of Austria won the season-opening World Cup Super-G on Sunday.

The reigning Olympic champion in the discipline posted a time of one minute 31.40 seconds on the Lake Louise course.

Dominik Paris of Italy was second, a day after also finishing second in the downhill. Paris cross the finish line 0.40 seconds behind Mayer.

A tie for third for a second straight day included Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland and Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in 1:31.89.

The women open their downhill season at Lake Louise with races Friday and Saturday followed by a super-G on Sunday.

The men head to Beaver Creek, Colo., for downhill, super-G and giant slalom races starting Friday.

