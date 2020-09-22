Tuesday's Games
NBA
Western Conference Final
Denver 114 L.A. Lakers 106
(Lakers lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3 (10 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 12 Toronto 1
Boston 8 Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5 Detroit 4 (10 innings)
Houston 6 Seattle 1
National League
Washington 5 Philadelphia 1 (1st game)
Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 2
Washington 8 Philadelphia 7 (2nd game)
San Francisco 5 Colorado 2
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 5 Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5 Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 4 San Diego 2
---