NHL investigating allegations of racial slur from Flames head coach

Calgary Flames' Akim Aliu, from Nigeria, celebrates his first NHL goal during first period NHL hockey action against the Anaheim Ducks in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, April 7, 2012. Aliu tweeted on Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way by a former coach in 2009-10 while a member of the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh