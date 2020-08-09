NORTH PLAINS, Ore. - Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith will make his major debut at the U.S. Open after earning a spot in the tournament on Sunday.
Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., maintained his spot in the top five of the Korn Ferry Tour standings by finishing in a tie for 22nd at the WinCo Foods Portland Open.
The top five on the PGA Tour's feeder circuit at the conclusion of the Portland Open advanced to the U.S. Open, Sept. 17 to 20 in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Pendrith dropped to fourth from third in the standings after his run of four consecutive top-three finishes came to an end.
Pendrith was 4 under for the tournament, seven strokes back of winner Lee Hodges, who went from 17th to No. 3 in the standings with the victory.
Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., also finished at 4 under.
Pendrith will be one of at least four Canadians in the U.S. Open field. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., and Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., already have earned spots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.