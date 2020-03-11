NHL Notebook: Players ponder playing in empty arenas amid coronavirus fears

Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitch Marner (16) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Jan.31, 2018. Marner has never played a game without fans. Even as a kid growing up in minor hockey, there was always a parent, a sibling, a friend or stranger in the stands watching. But the threat of COVID-19 now has players considering the possibility of eventually having to play games behind closed doors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn