Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola, Vancouver's Thomas Hasal up for MLS tournament awards

Toronto FC striker Ayo Akinola and Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal are up for individual awards for their play at the MLS is Back Tournament. Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola battles for the ball with Ottawa Fury FC's Nana Attakora, right, during the first half of Canadian Championship soccer action in Toronto, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch