Canada opens against Finland at 2020 Women's World Hockey Championship

HALIFAX - Canada will open the 2020 IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship in Nova Scotia with a game against defending silver-medallist Finland.
Organizers released details today about the 31-game, 10-team tournament to be held in Halifax and Truro, N.S., from March 31 to April 10 next year.
Canada, coming off a bronze-medal showing at last year's worlds in Finland, will play in Group A in Halifax with Finland, Russia, Switzerland, and the United States, which has won the last five tournaments.
Group B in Truro will feature the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary and Japan.
Halifax last played host to the event in 2004 when Canada shut out the U.S. 4-0 in the gold-medal game.
Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer says bringing home another gold is "long overdue" for Team Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.
