Vancouver Whitecaps launch youth movement as 10th season kicks off Saturday

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Jake Nerwinski, left, vies for the ball with Los Angeles FC midfielder Eduard Atuesta during the second half of a Major League Soccer game in Los Angeles on July 6, 2019. The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping that young legs will lead to improved results as their 10th season in Major League Soccer kicks off on Saturday night. Vancouver finished 23rd overall in the 24-team league last season with a 8-16-10 record. A raft of off-season changes has the Whitecaps entering the new year with an average age of 24.1, the youngest team in MLS. "I'm bringing the average up, which is just wild to me," laughed 25-year-old defender Jake Nerwinski, who is starting his fourth season with the club. "I think that we have a lot of good young guys. We had a really good pre-season, worked on a lot of things that we needed to. We're ready to go. We're ready to fly." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alex Gallardo