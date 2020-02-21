Friday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

St. Louis 5, Dallas 1

Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT

Boston 4, Calgary 3

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3

Colorado 1, Anaheim 0

---

AHL

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3

Utica 6, Belleville 3

Binghamton 2, Charlotte 1

Rochester 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4, Hartford 1

WB/Scranton 2, Hershey 1

Laval 4, Manitoba 1

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

Rockford 1, San Antonio 0

Texas 4, Iowa 3

Tucson 3, Stockton 2

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1

Colorado 2, Ontario 1, OT

---

NBA

Dallas 122, Orlando 106

Cleveland 113, Washington 108

Indiana 106, New York 98

Toronto 118, Phoenix 101

Boston 127, Minnesota 117

Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101

San Antonio 113, Utah 104

L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 105

New Orleans 128, Portland 115

---

