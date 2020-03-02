Flames looking to bring road prowess back home to Calgary for stretch run

Calgary Flames left wing Milan Lucic (17) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. Lucic joked the Flames might want to stay in a hotel before their next game in Calgary. If it helps them duplicate large parts of the team's most recent road trip, the idea might be worth a shot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Wilfredo Lee