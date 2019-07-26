Thursday's Games
CFL
Calgary 17 Ottawa 16
Edmonton 26 Toronto 0
---
MLB
American League
Boston 19 N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 10 Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 5 Kansas City 4 (14 innings)
Baltimore 10 L.A. Angels 8
Texas 11 Oakland 3
Seattle 10 Detroit 2
National League
N.Y. Mets 4 San Diego 0
St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8 Washington 7
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-3) at Toronto (Waguespack 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-5) at Boston (Cashner 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Kansas City (Junis 6-8), 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 12-6) at Oakland (Mengden 5-1), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado (Marquez 9-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 9-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2) at Washington (Sanchez 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.
---
MLS
Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
---
