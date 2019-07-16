Arbitrator upholds CFL's suspension against Ticats' linebacker Lawrence

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collar is hit late by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Simoni Lawrence after Collaros was downed by Tiger-Cats' Julian Howsare during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be without linebacker Simoni Lawrence for two games.An arbitrator ruled Tuesday in favour of the CFL's original suspension, a week after Lawrence met with the arbitrator after appealing the ban the CFL levied against him last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power