Calgary Flames buy out final year of defenceman Michael Stone's contract

Calgary Flames' Michael Stone (26) pushes Winnipeg Jets' Matt Hendricks to the ice during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, on Jan. 20, 2018. The Calgary Flames have agreed to buy out Michael Stone's contract after the defenceman clears waivers. Stone, 29, had a US$3.5 million cap hit in 2019-20, the final year of a three-year deal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol