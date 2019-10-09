Canada loses forward Mike Sheppard to concussion at Rugby World Cup in Japan

Canada's Mike Sheppard talks with a friend in the crowd following their Rugby World Cup Pool B game at Oita Stadium in Oita, Japan, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Canada has lost a fourth player to injury at the Rugby World Cup. Rugby Canada says Mike Sheppard, a replacement forward who came on in the 74th minute of Canada's 66-7 loss to South Africa on Tuesday, suffered a concussion in the game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Aaron Favila