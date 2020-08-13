Canada's MLS teams to play each other for next stretch of schedule

Montreal Impact's Saphir Taider, left, challenges Toronto FC's Auro during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal on July 13, 2019. Canada's three MLS teams will continue their regular season north of the border, playing each other three times in the first phase of the league's revamped schedule. With the border closed to all but essential travel due to the global pandemic, Major League Soccer is having U.S. and Canadian teams stick to their side for games through mid-September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes