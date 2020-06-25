NHL set to hold unusual draft lottery: 'It could mean a lot of intrigue'

Team white left winger Alexis Lafreniere (11) smiles while looking at his results on the clock during the Kubota OHL/NHL Top Prospects team white on-ice skills testing in Hamilton, Ont. on January 15, 2020. Alexis Lafreniere could have a clear pictures of where he'll start his NHL career before going to bed Friday. Then again, maybe not. In a world dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic -- one where life for countless people and businesses around the world have been turned upside down -- the NHL will hold its most unusual draft lottery in history on the night its first round was supposed to be held in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power