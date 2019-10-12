BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Drake Batherson scored in overtime and assisted on all four of Belleville's regulation-time goals as the Senators edged the Binghamton Devils 5-4 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Logan Brown scored twice in the second period for Belleville (1-2-0), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Jack Dougherty and Nick Paul also scored.
Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves for the win.
Chris Conner had a goal and two assists for Binghamton (1-1-1), while Brett Seney, Ryan Schmelzer and Michael McLeod also found the back of the net.
Gilles Senn stopped 29 shots in net for the Devils.
Belleville was 1 for 2 on the power play and Binghamton went 1 for 7 with the man advantage.
