Njoo positive about talks with CFL but cannot provide timeline for decision

TORONTO - The wait continues for the CFL.
Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, spoke positively Friday regarding his organization's talks with the league about its health-and-safety protocols for a shortened campaign in Winnipeg, the CFL's tentative hub city.
But he can't say when a decision could be rendered.
Approval from the Public Health Agency of Canada is biggest consideration in the CFL's request last week for a $30-million, interest-free loan from Ottawa.
The CFL has maintained it requires government funding in order to stage an abbreviated season.
Its request for a $30-million loan was a reduction from the $44-million amended requisition it presented last month.
Time is off the essence for the CFL.
Players would need to fulfil quarantine requirements and make their way to Winnipeg for training camps before a six-game season could begin.
With a three-week playoff format, the league is running out of time if it hopes to finish the season by early December.
In April, the CFL approached the federal government for up to $150 million in assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.