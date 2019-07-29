Family ties: Kat Surin looks to follow in dad's footsteps on track

Olympic gold medalist Bruny Surin poses with his daughter Katherine on the track at the Canada Games on August 12, 2013 in Sherbrooke, Quebec.The last time Bruny Surin raced his daughter he wound up on crutches.It had become a family tradition for Surin bragging rights. During every Christmas vacation in Florida, the Olympic gold medallist would line up against his daughter Kat for a 50-metre race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson