Late arrivals Klassen, Morgan cherishing the chance to play for Canada

Canada's Owen Klassen in red competes against Lithuania's Jonas Maciulis during a Group H match for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province on Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019. Klassen had just touched down in Belgium and was going through the entrance protocol with his new pro team the Antwerp Giants when he got the call from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP