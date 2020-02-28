TORONTO - A look at Toronto FC as the 2020 MLS season kicks off:
LAST SEASON: Toronto finished fourth in the Eastern Conference at 13-10-11, lost 3-1 to Seattle in MLS Cup final.
IN: New designated player Pablo Piatti, Nigerian rookie Ifunanyachi Achara and homegrown player signings Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jayden Nelson and Rocco Romeo.
OUT: Jon Bakero, Nicolas Benezet, Jay Chapman, Aidan Daniels, Drew Moor, Ashtone Morgan, Caleb Patterson-Sewell, Ryan Telfer.
HOME OPENER: March 7 against New York City FC.
QUESTIONS: Can holding midfielder Liam Fraser step in for Michael Bradley while the captain recovers from ankle surgery? Can star forward Jozy Altidore stay healthy? What does Piatti have to offer?
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28 2020.