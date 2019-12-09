Canadian sprint canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe has hearing on doping ban

Canada's Laurence Vincent Lapointe celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's C1 200m canoe race at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Welland, Ont., Tuesday, July 14, 2015. Laurence Vincent Lapointe will learn if she is eligible to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics within the next 30 days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Laurence Vincent Lapointe will learn if she is eligible to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics within the next 30 days.

Lapointe, from Trois-Rivieres, Que., attended a closed hearing before the International Canoe Federation's anti-doping panel on Monday.

Trace amounts of Ligandrol were found in her system during a doping control conducted on July 29.

Lapointe, a former world champion in the C-1 200-metre event, has been provisionally suspended. If the punishment is upheld she will not be allowed to compete at next year's Summer Games.

The ICF's anti-doping panel expects to render its decision within the month.

Ligandrol is used to treat conditions such as muscle wasting and osteoporosis but has been added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substances list because it has a similar effect to anabolic steroids.

Lapointe was accompanied to the three-hour meeting by Canoe Kayak Canada CEO Casey Wade and her lawyer Adam Klevinas to present evidence and arguments in response to the anti-doping rule violation.

