Kyle Dubas pleased with Leafs' response after losing to Zamboni driver

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas holds a news conference in Toronto on February 24, 2020. Dubas avoided a knee-jerk reaction following one of the most embarrassing defeats in Toronto Maple Leafs' history. Although it's a small sample size, his players have started to reward their general manager's patience. Dubas largely stood pat at last week's NHL trade deadline in the wake of a stunning 6-3 loss to Carolina -- and two other pathetic efforts ahead of Feb. 24 freeze -- that saw Toronto fall to a 42-year-old Zamboni driver pressed into service as an emergency backup goalie after the Hurricanes lost both their netminders to injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn